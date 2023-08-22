Finding, conquering Tar Spot and SDS challenges

Tune in for a crucial, timely agronomy update from Beck’s Hybrids. In this video, field agronomist Mike Hannewald sheds light on effectively addressing Tar Spot and SDS challenges in Ohio fields. Hannewald shares practical strategies, early detection methods, and tailored approaches for managing these threats. Stay informed, proactive, and empowered in the face of field challenges.

