First generation cattle producers making a name for themselves

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

The year 2010 was transformative for Zane Gross. Not only was it the year he met his now-wife, Courtney, it was also the year he took a leap of faith and bought his first four heifers.

The first-generation cattleman got his start by taking 4-H and FFA projects to the county fair. After a few years of showing calves and steers, Gross realized he was particularly drawn to the production side of the business. In 2010, he purchased four Limousine/Angus crossbred heifers and brought them back to his family’s farm in Ashland. He raised calves for freezer beef for a few years before attending a dispersal sale in 2013, where Gross bought his first registered Angus cow, the foundation for his herd, Buckeye Creek Angus.

"I transitioned to an Angus herd because I really grew a passion for genetics," Gross said. "The Angus breed has an advanced genetic database with good EPD tracking.…