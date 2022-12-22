First group completes OSU’s AgOne program

Ohio State’s Leadership Center graduated its first co-hort of the AgOne program, a new, year-long program for agricultural industry board members which focused on self-leadership, team leadership and stewardship. These six co-hort members all serve as board members within their industry and earned a Foundational Leadership Certificate, developed a leadership plan, strengthened their network and understand board effectiveness throughout their time in the program.

The inaugural co-hort for the AgOne included:

• Nathan Eckel with the Ohio Soybean Council

• Rose Hartschuh with Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

• Sandra Lausecker with the Ohio Poultry Association

• John Linder with the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association

• Mike Videkovich with Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

• Chris Weaver with Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

“Individuals who serve on boards want to make a meaningful impact during their time of service,” said Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL), “This program allows its members to transform the individual influence they can have on their industry through leadership and boardmanship.”… Continue reading