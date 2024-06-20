First-of-Its-Kind Research Identifies $400 Million in Unrealized Soybean Value

By the United Soybean Board, The Soy Hopper

In some instances, two heads are better than one. For a new multi-regional research effort, five organizations put their heads together to achieve full genetic yield potential of the soybean. A new partnership, the first of its kind in more than 40 years, aims to increase soybean flower and pod retention. This unrealized value could bring $50 per acre or $400 million in economic return for U.S. soybean farmers.

The collaborative focus will test how heat and drought impact flower bud retention. Flower production dictates the final pod number and, ultimately, yield in soybeans. The Atlantic Soybean Council, Mid-South Soybean Board, North Central Soybean Research Program, Southern Soybean Research Program and United Soybean Board all agree this is a priority issue impacting the entire industry.

"Farmer-leaders across the major soybean regions came together and asked: 'What roadblocks do we face, and how can we combine research dollars to make the most impact?'"