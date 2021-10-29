First Ohio Soybean Performance Trial yield results available

By Laura Lindsey and Allen Geyer, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2021-37

Three out of six of the 2021 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial locations have been harvested, including Sandusky County, Union County, and Preble County. Results can be found here: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/2021_OSPT_3%20location%20yield.pdf

We will continue to update this website with additional locations as harvest progresses (hopefully, soon with some dry weather.)