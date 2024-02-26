First seeds planted at new Buckeye State Tree Nursery

In February, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz to plant the first seeds in Ohio’s new Buckeye State Tree Nursery.

“The opening of the Buckeye State Tree Nursery is a huge step toward protecting and replenishing forests across Ohio,” Governor DeWine said. “Planting trees is an investment into our state’s future, and by growing the seedlings right here in the Buckeye State, we are making that future even brighter for our children and grandchildren.”

The only tree nursery of its kind in Ohio, the Buckeye State Tree Nursery will address regional shortages of suitable tree seedlings, assist with integral tree conservation projects, and invest in the future of Ohio’s forests. The nursery will be located on ODNR Division of Forestry property at the same site as the previous Zanesville Nursery, which closed in 2003.

The nursery will focus on growing hardwood producing trees including several species of oak, hickory, black walnut, sycamore and American chestnut. … Continue reading