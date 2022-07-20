Five questions you should ask your accountant

By Brian Ravencraft

Whether you are new to farming, or a seasoned pro, one thing is for sure- partnering with an experienced accountant is a must. When it comes to questions you can ask your accountant, the list is endless. For this month’s article will tackle five of those questions.

Are you well-versed in my industry?

This simple but vital question should be your stepping off point when establishing a relationship with you accountant. Every industry has unique financial and accounting related challenges and needs. Farming is no different. You want your accountant to know how to help you weather every high and low that agribusiness can bring. An accountant who knows the farming industry can help you grow your business, avoid financial downfalls, and identify beneficial opportunities for you such as tax credits, etc. Accountants are not all cut from the same cloth. Going with the cheapest option or the professional located closest to you is generally not always the best route to take.… Continue reading