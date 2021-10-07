Five tillage tool maintenance tips

Harvest is here, and equipment is being prepared for another fall in the field. While the focus is on combining and yields, it is never too early to start thinking about prepping the seedbed for spring planting. Fall tillage offers a head start on preparing the perfect seedbed for planters in the spring. But before heading out to the field one last time this fall, make sure your equipment has been properly maintained and checked over.

When it comes to tillage tool management, a little goes a long way. Proper maintenance and regular checkups on tillage equipment can be the difference between minor tune-ups or costly repair bills.

Here are 5 quick tips to do before heading to the field this fall.

Do a full machine walk around, checking for leaks and cracks on the frame of the machine as well as the hoses and bearings. Neglecting this important step could lead to much larger problems and bigger repair bills down the road.… Continue reading