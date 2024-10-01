Five young Ohio sheep farmers recipients of 2024 OSIA scholarships

In recent weeks, five young Ohio sheep farmers were selected as scholarship winners from the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association. Scholarship recipients were:

• Clay Schoen (Ashland Co.) received a $2,500 scholarship for the ninth annual Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship. Schoen is a graduate student at South Dakota State University.

• Clay Johnson (Wayne Co.) received the $1,500 Ralph Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship. Johnson is a senior at The Ohio State University.

• Emily Stevens (Huron Co.), a junior at Kansas State University will be receiving the fourth annual High Family Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.00.

• Madison Feehan (Wood Co.) will receive a $1,500 scholarship awarded from the OSIA LEAD Council. Madison is currently a sophomore at Bowling Green State University.

• Avery Shoffner (Shelby Co.), was named the 2024-2025 Ohio Lamb and Wool Ambassador, Avery will receive a scholarship stipend at the end of her OLWA reign at the 2025 Ohio State Fair.

