Flynn elected treasurer of Ohio Farm Bureau                                    

Adele Flynn of Wellington has been elected treasurer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and now holds the 3rd highest elected office in Ohio’s largest and most influential farm organization.

Flynn was elected by OFBF’s Board of Trustees upon the resignation of Chris Weaver of Lyons, who left the OFBF board to stand for election to the Nationwide Board of Directors. He was elected to the Nationwide Board of Directors April 4.

Weaver served on the organization’s board for 10 years where strengthening partnerships with key groups such as Nationwide was a part of his work. Ohio Farm Bureau founded the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in 1926, which later became Nationwide. Today, Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau maintain a close relationship and share a focus of providing valued services for farmers and agriculture. Nationwide is the No. 1 insurer of farms in the nation and supports agriculture nationally. Weaver’s election to the Nationwide board demonstrates the company’s continued deep connections to the industry.… Continue reading