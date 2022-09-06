Foliar feeding soybeans and PFR Proven

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

Becks PFR Research investigates many production practices that farmers face and provides valuable information back to growers considering these practices.

“PFR Proven means a product or practice has been tested for three years and has shown a positive yield response and positive return on investment for all three years,” said Steve Gauck, Regional Agronomy Manager for the East for Becks.

Gauck recently presented at Becknology Days and discussed the attributes of foliar feeding soybeans.

“Just seven to eight years ago foliar feeding crops did not always have consistent results and the term snake oil was often used to describe the products used. Over time we have learned that there can be some advantages to correctly foliar feeding a crop. Foliar fertilization should not be used as a substitute for good soil fertility management. Foliar feeding can be a good addition however,” Gauck said.… Continue reading