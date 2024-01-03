Food collected and lessons learned through innovative program

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Junior fair members from around Ohio worked to gather more than 228,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 65 food banks as part of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, astatewide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) and Rural 1st.

"In 2021, we had an idea to challenge the different junior fair boards from county fairs in southeast Ohio to raise canned goods and non-perishables during the county fairs as a way to support those communities. We offered prize money for the highest producing counties. That first year, eight counties raised 21,000 pounds of donations for 18 different local food banks. Fast forward a year to 2022 and we expanded it throughout the state. There were 54 county fairs and we got 170,000 pounds that year," said Evan Hahn, regional vice president of ag lending for FCMA. "This year we expanded it out to all five regions throughout the state and we got 64 fairs that participated for a total of 228,000 pounds.