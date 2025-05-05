Food for Thought: What could expanded markets mean for beef prices?

By Dustin Goldie

I am an owner and operator of Goldie Beef, a freezer beef operation in Southwest Ohio. I am also a third-generation beef producer.

I have been doing some major thinking about the cattle markets over the past several days.

As many know, the American beef herd is the lowest it’s been since 1951. A simple supply and demand glance at the local stockyards will indicate we are short on supply of American cattle. I have never witnessed prices like I am at the stock yards currently for feeders and fat cattle.

With this in mind, and applying our current supply issues in America, here is my question. If the tariff plan works, and more international markets begin to accept our beef, where are we going to magically come up with the amounts needed to supply these overseas markets?

I love that the cattle industry is being featured in many news outlets regarding the tariff issue.… Continue reading