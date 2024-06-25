Food from around the world: The spice of life

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Disclaimer: Do not read this information if you have a weak stomach or have a condition causing nausea.

The theme of this essay is about food served around the world. In my travels I have been eaten various cuisine as I describe here.

A fish head is a delicacy that is served only at the very best restaurants in China. The head is served on a plate that is the centerpiece of the meal. It may be accompanied by a small salad and some freshly baked bread. Generally, only the fish head is served. it is relatively large and will provide about all of the meat a connoisseur will crave with the meal. It is a simple process to use chopsticks peel the flesh from around the lips, cheeks and eyes. I must confess, the meal is outstanding!

At Chinese restaurants, a couple of eggs in the shell are often served with the meat selection.