Food safety during flu season

By Shelly Detwiler

We can’t really get away from the elephant in the room…bird flu known also as H5N1 and avian influenza. It’s big on Paul’s radar as a dairyman and for the poultry producers of the state, but let’s talk about in regard to consumer food safety and I assure you, your food is safe. All you need to do is:

1. Drink Pasteurized milk

2. Cook eggs

3. Cook Poultry and Meat to appropriate temps

4. Wash hands

5. Repeat

Boom! Column over.

Just messing with you, let me tell you the rest of the story and get down to the nitty gritty of food borne illnesses. As with all food borne illnesses, the precautions and prep are as simple as proper handwashing, keeping food at proper temps as well as cooking to proper temps.

The CDC estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year.