Forage options for planting after wheat

By Mark Sulc, Bill Weiss, Ohio State University Extension

Some producers may be considering planting a supplemental forage crop after winter wheat grain harvest for various reasons. Some areas of the state are becoming very dry. In many areas, the wet weather this spring resulted in ample forage supply, but good to high-quality forage is in short supply because of the wet weather that delayed harvesting until the crop was mature, or it resulted in rained-on hay that lowered quality.

The forage grass options all require adequate nitrogen to maximize yield potential, either as fertilizer or manure (about 60 lbs of actual available nitrogen per acre). Check any potential herbicide restrictions from the previously planted crop and consider herbicides used after wheat and before planting these annual forages.

Chopping and ensiling or wet wrapping are the best mechanical harvest alternatives for most of the options listed. Wilting is usually necessary.… Continue reading