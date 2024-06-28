Forecast for the 2024 Lake Erie algal bloom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – The 2024 algal bloom is
expected to have a severity index of 5, according to the final forecast from
the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). This forecast,
based on a 1 to 10 scale, uses an ensemble of different models, which consider
phosphorus loading into Lake Erie during the spring and early summer.
The mainly wet weather pattern in early spring caused the
flow of water systems within the Western Lake Erie Basin to be above normal in
March and April, creating what is considered a “mildly severe” algal
bloom forecast by NOAA.
“It’s important to note that more of the heavier spring
rainfalls occurred well before nutrients were applied to farm fields for the
2024 growing season,” said Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality
research with Ohio Farm Bureau. “It will be interesting to see how the bloom
acts in the heart of summer, and if the bloom is above the range of past years,
we have to really assess the data and learn more about where the nutrient load
is coming from."