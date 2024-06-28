Forecast for the 2024 Lake Erie algal bloom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – The 2024 algal bloom is

expected to have a severity index of 5, according to the final forecast from

the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). This forecast,

based on a 1 to 10 scale, uses an ensemble of different models, which consider

phosphorus loading into Lake Erie during the spring and early summer.

The mainly wet weather pattern in early spring caused the

flow of water systems within the Western Lake Erie Basin to be above normal in

March and April, creating what is considered a “mildly severe” algal

bloom forecast by NOAA.

“It’s important to note that more of the heavier spring

rainfalls occurred well before nutrients were applied to farm fields for the

2024 growing season,” said Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality

research with Ohio Farm Bureau. “It will be interesting to see how the bloom

acts in the heart of summer, and if the bloom is above the range of past years,

we have to really assess the data and learn more about where the nutrient load

is coming from.”… Continue reading