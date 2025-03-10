Forecasting the future of agriculture

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Some people take years to decide what they want to do when they grow up. Others figure it out by the 5th grade. That was the case for Ryan Martin, Chief Meteorologist at the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal. “In 5th grade we were supposed to get up and everybody in the class had to choose a day when we had to get on the PA speaker and read the weather,” said Martin. “My day came, and I got all the weather information for the day’s weather forecast and I stood up on that podium, and into the receiver said I’m meteorologist Ryan and here’s the weather for today. I decided right then that I wanted to be a meteorologist, so I passed up some full ride football scholarships to go and get a degree in agricultural meteorology at Purdue.”… Continue reading