By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Congress is preoccupied with perceived safety concerns regarding a Chinese-owned ap, TikTok. The general public was transfixed with the alleged Chinese spy balloons that floated across the country. On the other hand, I think we should spend more time considering what is happening in Minneapolis at the U.S. District Court in the District of Minnesota. In re Pork Antitrust Litigation, No. 18-01776, is the case to review. The class action complaint was filed on Jan. 15, 2020, under antitrust laws of the United States, and includes the following Defendants: Clemens, Hormel, Indiana Packers, JBS (settled all claims but denied any liability), Seaboard, Smithfield, Triumph, Tyson, and Agri Stats (data service that monitors pricing and production).

The pork integrator defendants represent $20 billion in annual commerce. The complaint asserts that in the U.S. pork industry, a small number of large companies control supply. The defendants in the lawsuit collectively control over 80% of the pork integrated market.