Forging relationships off the farm to build community

By Matt Reese

People are hungry for connections with their food — including relationships with the people who produced it. On the flip side, it can also be very rewarding for farmers to forge connections with their customers.

“It is magical. That sounds silly to say, but when the dots connect, when our customers actually can see how all this goes together and why we do all the work, you can just see them light up,” said Gina Orr, with FreshORR Family Farms in Perry County. “Then they start asking questions and there’s this special bond that forms at that point.”

At FreshORR Family Farms, Gina and her husband, Richard, produce pasture-raised chicken, pork and 100% grass finished beef and lamb. They sell many products direct from their farm to customers, and they also work with Keller Market House in downtown Lancaster in neighboring Fairfield County to help forge customer connections.… Continue reading