Forshey calling hours this Friday

Last week the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the death of State Veterinarian Tony Forshey.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Ohio Department of Agriculture shares the passing of longtime State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. Dr. Forshey was a leader in animal health; both well known, and well respected,” said Dorothy Pelanda, ODA Director. “Dr. Forshey had a passion and commitment to agriculture and animal health.”

Forshey received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from The Ohio State University and practiced veterinary medicine for 27 years, with a major interest in swine production. He served as the State Veterinarian and Chief of Animal Health at ODA for 15 years. He held numerous leadership roles at the national level, serving on the Board of Directors for the United States Animal Health Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the National Institute for Animal Agriculture. He was inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.