Free seeds available through Victory Gardens program

Ohio’s movement to promote urban and rural gardening is back and bigger than ever. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension are partnering once again to encourage Ohioans to cultivate their own produce.

The popular Ohio Victory Gardens program is back for its fifth year and due to high demand, the program is expanding to include 64 counties. OSU Extension offices will be handing out the free seed sample kits to the public to get people planting. Specific days and times for each office are available on the Ohio Victory Gardens website, as well as planting resources and information.

“We want all Ohioans to experience the pride of growing their own food,” said Brian Baldridge, ODA Director. “Planting those seeds, watching that produce grow, and being able to provide those nutritious foods for your family is a wonderful opportunity to be involved in agriculture. We encourage all folks to plant their own victory garden.”… Continue reading