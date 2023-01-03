Friend of Extension honors presented to five Ohioans

A lifetime 4-H supporter, an Ohio State Fair general manager, and three Darke County judges are being honored for their work, commitment, and dedication to Ohio State University Extension.

Pat Brundige, the biggest individual benefactor in the history of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), along with Virgil Strickler, the longest-running general manager in the history of the Ohio Expo Center & Ohio State Fair, and Darke County judges Jonathan Hein, Julie Monnin, and Jason Aslinger, are each being honored with a Friend of Extension award from the Ohio chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP) for their outstanding support and personal involvement in Extension efforts.

The award is the highest state-level recognition for non-Extension laypersons, companies, or organizations presented by chapters of ESP, the national Extension fraternity. Part of the mission of Epsilon Sigma Phi is to foster standards of excellence in the Extension system. Every state in the United States has an Extension program through the land-grant university system.