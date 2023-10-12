Friendly report, corn and soybean yields less than expected

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

US highlights – Corn 2023 production 15.064 billion bushels, yield 173.0 bpa, last month 15.134 billion bushels, yield of 173.8 bpa. Soybean 2023 production 4.104 billion bushels, yield 49.6 bpa, last month 4.146 billion bushels, yield 50.1.

Additional US highlights – US corn exports for 2023-2024 2.025 billion bushels, corn exports down 25 million bushel, corn for ethanol unchanged. US soybean exports for 2023-2024 1.755 billion bushels, down 35 million bushels, soybean crush up 10 million bushels.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was up 5 cents, soybeans up 22 cents, and wheat up 6 cents. Moments before the report was released, corn was down 4 cents, soybeans up 2 cents, and wheat down 5 cents.

US 2023-2024 ending stocks: corn 2.111 billion bushels, last month 2.221 billion bushels; soybeans 220 million bushels, last month 220 million bushels; and wheat 670 million bushels, last month 615 million bushels.… Continue reading