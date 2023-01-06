From family dairy to the big stage: Bolin-Ervin wins at the Big E

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Growing up on a farm of any kind is bound to teach you valuable lessons and present experiences that stick with you for the rest of your life. For Abbi Bolin-Ervin, her upbringing has carried her far into her FFA career and contributed greatly to her future career plans.

Located in Athens, Ohio, Ervin’s Dairy Farm is a multi-generation family farm that has been in operation for over 100 years.

“My great grandparents started farming in 1917 and then my grandparents took over after them. Once my grandparents retired, my dad and his two brothers, Ronnie and Scotty took over the farm so it’s safe to say it’s always been a family thing,” Bolin-Ervin said.

It didn’t take long for Bolin-Ervin to follow in the footsteps of the family members that came before her. As she became more involved on the farm, her passion for agriculture only grew stronger. … Continue reading