From Ohio to Indianapolis: Jennings pursues National FFA Office

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Each year, the Ohio FFA Association nominates one member to represent Ohio as an official candidate for the National FFA Officer Team at the National FFA Convention & Expo. This year’s candidate is Luke Jennings, a member of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter and the 2023-2024 Ohio FFA President. Below is a message from Jennings as he vies for one of the six coveted officer positions.

As the leaves begin to change and drop, the air gets a little crisper, and harvest equipment runs through fields, one NFL stadium prepares to fill its seats for a purpose other than football — the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo. This year, thousands of FFA members, advisors, and supporters will migrate to Indianapolis for a multitude of purposes. Some will be gearing up to participate in a Career Development Event, many to experience the sea of blue for the first time, and others will cross the stage to join the prestigious group of American FFA Degree recipients, yet all will be in store for a handful of days that will create memories they’ll never forget.… Continue reading