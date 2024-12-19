From seed to Christmas tree at Timbuk Farms

By Matt Reese

Among the oldest and largest Christmas tree farms in Ohio, Timbuk Farms just north of Granville in Licking County sells more than 1,000 retail Christmas trees on a busy day from the rolling hillsides of the beautiful operation.

This time of year, Christmas trees take top billing, but the farm also produces a wide range of ornamental plants. Chrysanthemums are huge business for the operation heading into fall and thousands of poinsettias, wreaths and greenery arrangements are also in full production this time of year.

“We are about a 300-acre farm here, with over 200 acres in Christmas trees with leased ground and owned ground for the very large cut-your-own operation,” said Dave Keener, the Timbuk farm manager. “This time of year, a lot of poinsettias are grown as well. We wholesale a lot of porch pots and sell wreathing and greens for our retail operation.”

Timbuk Farms is one of the oldest and largest Christmas tree operations in Ohio and hosted the Ohio Christmas Tree Association summer meeting in 2024.

… Continue reading