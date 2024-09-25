From vine to wine at Troutman Vineyards and Winery

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

When Andy Troutman was a young boy in 4-H, he was looking for a unique project. He came across a multi-year grape-growing project and decided to give it a try. By years 3 and 4, Troutman was growing his own table grapes. Troutman’s hobby and interest in viticulture continued, eventually leading him to his future career as an owner and operator of Troutman Vineyards and Winery.

Located in Wooster, the vineyard was a chicken and row crop farm for most of the 1900s. The Troutman family acquired the property in the 1980s, but it remained in crop production while Troutman attended Ohio State University, where he was undecided on a major. While in college, Troutman worked at Kelley’s Island for a summer, where he was first exposed to Ohio’s wine industry.

“There were a dozen wineries operating on Kelley’s Island at one point. I was fascinated by the relics.… Continue reading