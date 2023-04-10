Fruit and veggies from a different perspective

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

This winter I joined a writers’ group — a huge step out of my dietitian-farmer comfort zone. Each week the group is given two prompts for a 10-minute write about, NO google, NO preparation and NO THESARAUS!!! Yikes! A FREAK OUT began when I found the protocol involved sharing. Out. Loud. My blood pressure began to rise as David Bowie crooned in my ear “Pressure pushing down on me.”

As the cell timer began to chime, I had changed directions more than Siri in three consecutive traffic circles in a construction zone.

"Under pressure" was full chorus while my blood pressure was about to jet my head into the heavens. Not good, as this was a group of Midwesterners, New Yorkers, New Jersians, and Californians young at heart. How could I share when I couldn't even follow my train of thought. At the first prompt I shook my head with absolute certainty that this was not happening.