FSR welcomes new crop of exhibitors, recognizes supporters

More than 50 companies will join the ranks as exhibitors for the 61st Farm Science Review Sept. 19-21 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center. The new exhibitors represent various sectors in the agriculture industry including livestock handling, equipment advancements, agronomic technology, agricultural policy and more.

“We are witnessing a new wave of technology in agriculture and are looking forward to the advancements our new exhibitors are bringing to the show,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “We continue to be a farm show that has something for everybody and that is thanks to the number of exhibitors that show up year-after-year.”

A few of the new exhibitors joining the line-up at this year’s show include:

Holganix (Booth #554) — Holganix has two unique products for the agricultural market: Bio 800 Agriculture and Bio 800 Breakdown. Holganix Bio 800+ products harness the power of over 800 species of soil microbes to build soil health, increase yield, reduce fertilizer and increase the breakdown of crop residue. … Continue reading