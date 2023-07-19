Fulton County hosts successful Breakfast on the Farm event

Triple H Farms in Metamora opened its farm to nearly 3,000 guests on Saturday, June 24 for the 2023 Breakfast on the Farm event (BOTF). Guests of all ages enjoyed a free, locally produced breakfast and a self-guided tour of a modern grain, tomato, and beef farm.

“Breakfast on the Farm was a great way to showcase agriculture to people who have never had the opportunity to visit a farm,” said Amanda Podach, Fulton Soil and Water Education Specialist. “The feedback was so positive, people really enjoyed exploring the farm, and the breakfast was amazing. We owe a huge thanks to the Herr family, our sponsors and more than 350 volunteers who helped make this day such a great success.”

Podach shared that this type of event gives the general public a first-hand look at modern food production, especially as the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow. The goal was to offer the opportunity for the public to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food, and how they care for the land.… Continue reading