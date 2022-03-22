Futures have turned sideways, does basis need to go higher?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

• July corn finished down about 16 cents

• December corn finished down about 10 cents

• November beans finished down 28 cents

• July wheat finished 62 cents lower.

Over the last 2 weeks, the corn and bean markets have moved into a sideways trading pattern. The market remains uncertain on what will happen to the old crop corn and wheat trapped in Ukraine and how much of their new crop will get planted this spring or harvested this summer.

Why corn basis values are down and possible summer basis outcomes

Since war broke out in Eastern Europe corn futures have seen a big rally, while the basis market has suffered. Many variables are affecting the basis market including the spreads between the May and July contracts, end user demand throughout the U.S., and overall freight costs to move the grain.… Continue reading