Futures vs. cash

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The December USDA report is arguably the least important of the 15 reports released each year for corn and beans because there are rarely any changes made to U.S. balance sheets. This year was no different. The market will now be anticipating the January report, one of the three most important reports of the year, for price direction. South American weather conditions over the next month will also be a potential market driver.

Last week I mentioned I set prices on 40% of my 2021 production and I was asked if they were futures or cash sales. That was a great question. They are futures sales only that did not include any basis values.

I prefer to focus on futures separately because the cash price includes the basis level. I will eventually trade the basis level separately too, so I won't know my cash price (i.e.,…