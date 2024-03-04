Gearing up for planting season

By Emily Zuver

For farmers, planting season is a time filled with anticipation, where every move is critical, and every decision must be made with careful consideration. The success of the planting season, and by extension, the harvest season, hinges on meticulous preparation. This month, I join the rotation of writing this monthly article with my colleague, Brian Ravencraft.

Let’s talk about what you can be doing now to prepare for planting season and the financial aspects of 2024. Before the seeds touch the soil, the groundwork must be perfect. Start by assessing your farm. Are there any areas that need special attention?

For planting, farmers are busy in the shops getting all of the necessary equipment ready for planting, making final seed and input decisions and preparing for field prep. Winter is a great time to upgrade technology and address infrastructure issues like fencing, outbuildings and drainage as well. It is also a great time to plant the seeds for a fertile financial future.… Continue reading