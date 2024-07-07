Generations of success at Shady Lawn Farms since 1906

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

Just outside of Columbus Grove is a beautiful farmstead known as Shady Lawn Farms that has been stewarded by the McKanna family since 1906. Joseph McKanna purchased the farm that was put together by a developer and moved his family east from Paulding County 118 years ago. The multi-generational farm is now being tended by the third, fourth, and fifth generation, with the 6th generation waiting in the wings.

Jeff McKanna and his nephew Robert Gray operate Shady Lawn Farms, which raises corn, soybeans, wheat, and also rents some acres out to a neighbor for tomato production. The Putnam County farm was originally purchased by Joseph McKanna. Joseph’s youngest son Robert McKanna then took over the diversified operation of crops and livestock. (Robert Joseph Gray, 5th generation, is named after the first two patriarchs.)… Continue reading