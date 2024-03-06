Genetic developments and Seed Select with BASF

Monty Malone of BASF discusses genetic developments in Xiatavo™ soybean seed that will be released in the class of 2025. “The goal is to have an agronomic solution for all the agronomic challenges that soybean growers face.” This technology will go beyond marker predicted values and use greenhouse and field evaluations to ensure that the product is placed in the right position to help farmers maximize their potential and reduce risk. Seed Select will guide growers to place the right variety on the right acres.… Continue reading