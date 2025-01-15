Gerig joins Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net as graphic designer

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Gerig as its newest team member in the role of graphic designer.

An alum of Ohio State’s agricultural communication program, Lauren has remained firmly rooted in Ohio agriculture during her creative career, offering freelance design services to Ohio’s family farmers. She lives in New Madison, Ohio with her husband and three children and is actively involved in Christ Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Indiana.

When she’s not behind the computer, Lauren is running the show at Butter Hill Heritage Pork, a first-generation pastured pork operation offering direct from the farm charcuterie meats through local farmers markets and e-commerce. Aside from graphic design, Lauren has a huge passion for niche market agriculture, value added products, industry mentorship, and small farm grant writing.

Lauren says she is thrilled and eager to serve Ohio's farmers in this new role.