Gerten named the National Contractor of the Year

Steve Gerten from Leipsic was named the Contractor of the Year by the National Land Improvement Association this winter.

Gerten has been working in the drainage business for 50 years and owns and operates Inbody Drainage Co., Inc., a company that installs farm drainage tile.

In 1974, at the age of 16, Gerten started working for Inbody Drainage Co., Inc. owned by Marion Inbody. In 1981, Gerten bought the business and continued to operate the business under the same name. Today the business employs Steve’s brother Ken, Steve’s two sons, Randy and Eric and Steve’s nephew Josh Gerten.

Gerten served as Ohio Land Improvement Contractors Association (OLICA) president in 1991 and again in 2006, was recognized for his service to OLICA during the 1996 program year, received the Hancor Outstanding Sales Performance Award in 1995 and OLICA Contractor of the year in 2013. He currently serves as the chairperson of OLICA's field days and has been for the last 20 years.