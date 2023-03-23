Get a jump on slug issues

By Matt Reese

The increase in cool, wet spring conditions in recent years has created a suite of challenges for planting and establishing early corn and soybean stands, including damage from slugs.

David Brandt has been dealing with slug issues for decades in his long-term no-till and cover crop fields in Fairfield County.

“In the 80s we were the slug capital of the world here on this farm and we’ve learned to delay planting a little bit to get the soil warmed up, get the cover crops growing really well and then plant the corn or the beans. We maybe wait a little bit to terminate the cover crop too. We found that the slugs do not like corn and beans all that much — they’ll eat the rye or the hairy vetch or the crimson clover way before they eat the corn and beans. The only reason they do is we kill everything else,” Brandt said.… Continue reading