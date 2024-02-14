Get prepared for eclipse trips

By Matt Reese

On April 8, there will be a rare total solar eclipse visible in the United States from southwestern Texas northeast through Maine. Among the very best viewing locations in the world is a 124-mile-wide swath across western to northern Ohio, which is expected to attract many visitors to the state on eclipse trips.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon casts its shadow on the earth as it passes between the earth and the sun. In the upcoming total solar eclipse, the moon will appear to totally obscure the sun.

A solar eclipse generally happens somewhere on earth every year and a half or so, but the last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806 and the next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099, according to TourismOhio of the Ohio Department of Development.

Here are some other interesting facts from TourismOhio about the upcoming total solar eclipse:

• The 2024 total solar eclipse in Ohio will last less than five minutes, while a partial solar eclipse will be visible for much longer before and after the total eclipse.… Continue reading