Get ready for some wassailing

By Shelly Detwiler

My memories of punch are either of pale pastel sherbet blobs floating in a sparkling party punch or that of my historic college years when my roommates made punch in our bathtub. The vessel of choice back in the day was filled with bottles and bottles of the cheapest alcohol, red fruit punch and if your budget allowed it, sliced fruit. Thank goodness today that same potion is now being served from Gatorade drink dispensers, which sounds a little more Health Department friendly. No matter your memories of punch, the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s contain the biggest partying season there is, and no gathering is complete without a signature beverage. Whether served from a punch bowl or a cocktail glass, today’s punch brings the festive season to the jolliest of the jolliest.

Punch served either high test or regular has been a main attraction at dances, weddings, birthdays, parties of any kind, but especially Christmas for generations. Through… Continue reading