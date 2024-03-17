Getting a financial step ahead

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The finances of farming are among the most daunting of challenges for young farmers.

Justin Bachman of Fairfield County is part of the fifth generation on a diversified family farm operation producing apples, row-crops and show cattle.

As Bachman looks toward the future of the family operation he wants to dig deeper into the finances and was interested in the learning opportunities offered through the Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) Growing Forward Program. Growing Forward includes a Know to Grow Conference, which Bachman attended in Columbus this winter.

“I’m trying to learn and do everything I can to have a good handle on our finances as we try to grow. Obviously, I am young and I’ve got a lot to learn,” Bachman said. “With this event I have an opportunity to come and participate and meet other like-minded folks about my age. We’re all trying to go through the ups and downs of farming, understand our finances and how we can grow and move forward.… Continue reading