Getting a handle on manure

By Mary Wicks

Demand for poultry litter, a combination of manure, feathers, and bedding, has grown as the price of commercial fertilizer has increased and farmers recognize its value in providing nutrients and organic matter. As with any fertilizer or manure, understanding of nutrient content and availability, soil fertility, and plant requirements is needed to ensure the application rate is optimal to meet yield goals while reducing costs and protecting water quality.

But not all poultry litter is created equal. Poultry litter from broiler facilities includes bedding, while litter from layer facilities is manure, without the bedding, plus feathers and calcium from eggshells. These differences affect the nutrient and moisture content. Storage practices also have an effect. As poultry litter ages, nitrogen is converted to ammonia gas, while microbial activity can drive off water, concentrating nutrients and reducing odors.

Due to the nutrient variation in poultry litter, and other manures, a lab analysis is always recommended before application.