Getting ready for 2022 wheat management

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

The USDA-NASS, Ohio Field Office estimates that Ohio farmers planted 700,000 winter wheat acres in fall 2021. The last time we were close to that many wheat acres was in 2013. We had excellent yields in 2021, with a historically high state average yield of 85 bushels per acre, 5 bushels higher than the previous record in 2016. Replicating our success in 2021 will depend on management and weather, especially temperatures and moisture at grain fill. Here are a few management steps for March.

Spring stand assessment

The best time to do stand assessments is Feekes 5 growth stage, where leaf sheaths are strongly erect (Early to Mid-April). A stand that looks thin in the spring does not always correspond to a lower grain yield. Rather than relying on a visual assessment, we suggest counting the number of wheat stems or using the mobile app Canopeo to estimate wheat grain yield. … Continue reading