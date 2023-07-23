Getting the most from a unique property

By Matt Reese

In the current market, Ohio farmland properties have the potential to derive value from a broad array of different sources, all of which come into play at an auction.

“When you’re looking into buying some of these more unique properties, you need to do your own due diligence. Check out all the print ads and the all the information that’s provided by the auction company,” said Matt Bowers, auctioneer, realtor and equipment specialist for Dye Real Estate and Land Company. “We try to leave no stone unturned. We try to make sure all the information about the property is available and we are very open to any kinds of phone calls or anything like that you may want to check on. If you’re looking at it as an investment property, you’ll want to know what kind of cash rents there are in the area. If you’re looking to farm it yourself, you’ll want to know the soil types and whether the property is tiled.… Continue reading