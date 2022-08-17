Getting the most out of manure

By Matt Reese

With staggering increases in commercial fertilizer costs and growing concerns with supply chain issues, locally sourced manure has taken on some additional appeal for crop producers in 2022. The additional soil health benefits of manure are icing on the honey wagon.

But, while the interest in using manure on crop ground may be growing, since last fall the windows to actually get out and apply manure have been extremely limited outside of recent chances for sidedressing corn and following wheat harvest.

After a soggy autumn, frozen frustrating winter and saturated spring, Megan Dresbach with W.D. Farms based in Pickaway County was finally able to get in fields in mid-May.

“Field conditions are right, finally,” she said on May 13. “It has been a long-awaited spring for that to happen.”

She was in Preble County applying hog manure at 6,000 gallons an acre ahead of a yet-to-be-planted corn crop.