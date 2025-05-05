Getting the scoop on seed oils

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off, and the SNI Global Staff

Producing quality food, feed, fuel, and fiber is something farmers take pride in. Sara Stelter is a Wisconsin soybean farmer and a member of the United Soybean Board and the Soy Nutrition Institute, Global Board (SNI Global). The mission of SNI Global is to provide value to members and the industry as the scientific organization leading the way in soy and health research, education, outreach, and advocacy. SNI Global strives to be a leader in plant protein research and outreach, with an added focus on soybean oil. The Soy Nutrition Institute was founded in 2004 through the initiative of the United Soybean Board. In 2021, it was reorganized with the name SNI Global.

Stelter has seen decades of supporting research which affirms the health value of the seed oils from the soybeans that she grows on her farm.… Continue reading