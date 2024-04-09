Gifting may help with estate taxes

By Robert Moore, attorney and research specialist for the Ohio State University Agricultural & Resource Law Program

Estate taxes are receiving a lot of attention due to the impending reduction in the federal estate tax exemption in 2026. If Congress does not extend or make permanent the current estate tax exemption, the exemption in 2026 will be $5.5 million per person plus inflation. The inflation-adjusted estate tax exemption for 2026 is expected to be between $7 million and $7.5 million. The current federal estate tax exemption for 2024 is $13.61 per person.

The lower federal estate tax exemption will still be high enough for most people to avoid federal estate taxes. However, some farmers will see themselves move into the federal estate tax bracket in 2026. People who will find themselves subject to estate taxes due to the 2026 sunset provisions are exploring strategies to help reduce estate tax liability.

One such strategy that may be considered is gifting.