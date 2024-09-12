Goat webinar series

The Ohio State University Extension Small Ruminants Team is hosting a 6-part “All About Goats!” fall webinar series.

This Zoom webinar series is going to answer producers’ questions concerning their own herd and help new producers start their dairy and meat goat herds. All youth livestock exhibitors are encouraged to attend. The series starts Sept. 23 and runs through Dec. 16, 2024. The webinars will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Topics include fencing, products, grazing, kidding, breeding, and legal aspects of raising goats.

Registration is required and can be completed by visiting go.osu.edu/allaboutgoatsfall.