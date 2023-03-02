Golden Owl finalists announced

Agricultural educators play a crucial role in their communities, dedicating countless hours and often their own resources to preparing students for successful careers and helping them follow their interests. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, the Golden Owl Award accumulated more than 500 nominations for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across the state.

Ohio’s 2022-2023 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Krysteena Lawrence, Elmwood High School Jeffrey Karcher, Bellevue High School Heather Tegtmeier, Northwestern High SchoolDonald Barnhart, Leipsic High School Erynn Hayes, Trotwood-Madison High School Jeffrey Stimmell, Big Walnut High School Judd Baker, Fairfield Union High School Kayla Richter, Monroe Central High SchoolKelly Rickabaugh, Greene County Career CenterKatherine Dickson, Gallia Academy High School

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 donation to their school's agricultural program to support future educational efforts.